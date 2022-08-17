RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

CK Akonnor: I enjoyed coaching Kotoko more than Black Stars

Ex-Ghana coach Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor has revealed that managing Asante Kotoko remains the highest point of his managerial career.

The 48-year-old is one of few coaches who have managed the national team, as well as the two biggest clubs in the country.

Akonnor was in charge of Hearts of Oak for a year and also managed rivals Asante Kotoko from 2018 to 2019,

He guided the Porcupine Warriors to win the Normalisation Committee Cup and also reach the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Discussing the highest point of his managerial career, the former Wolfsburg midfielder picked his stint with Kotoko as the pinnacle.

“Of course, I enjoyed my coaching moments at Kotoko more than the Black Stars. My stint with Kotoko has been the highest point in my coaching career,” Akonnor said on Akoma FM, as quoted by TV3.

“At Kotoko, even though there was not a proper season because of the Anas exposé, we had a solid preseason and that really helped us. We went to Takoradi and Mampong, all this helped us coupled with the support from management.”

He added: “Let me say that the supporters were unbelievable during our African campaign. I was shocked when I saw a packed stadium during our first game, that made me love my job more and I felt at home.

“I had total support from the management and that helped us to qualify for the group stage where we also did well.”

Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, who he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.

In 10 matches, he had a win rate of just 40%, having won four, lost four and draw two. The final nail in his coffin was Ghana’s dull 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

