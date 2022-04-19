‘Criticise without insulting me; I’m human’ – Asamoah Gyan

Gyan has come under the spotlight several times despite being Ghana’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

The 36-year-old came under severe criticism when he missed a penalty against Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

That penalty miss eventually prevented the Black Stars from becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup.

“I’m human. Sometimes, it would get to you. Sometimes too, you’d be strong. In this world, nobody has to like you. That is why we keep on pushing,” Gyan told Joy FM.

“You can criticise me. Why not? This is the job I chose to do, and I’m for the people. When you criticise me with facts, then we go. Sometimes, people attack you personally. It’s like a personal thing. That is where I don’t get it.”

“At the end of the day, football, we’re for the people. Asamoah Gyan scores today; he’s the best player in the world. He misses tomorrow; he’s the worst player. It all comes with the territory.”

The former Sunderland forward also reiterated his desire to play for Asante Kotoko before he calls time on his football career.

In the 2020/21 season, Gyan return to the Ghana Premier League but joined Legon Cities, where he played just six matches after being blighted by niggling injuries.

Despite being inactive since parting ways with the Royals, the former Sunderland forward said he has plans of lining up for Kotoko.

“I would like to play for Asante Kotoko if I have to return [to playing football again]. I am a huge fan of the club,” he added.