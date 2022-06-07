Danlad Ibrahim, Augustine Okrah turn down Black Stars call-up

The 28-year-old was part of the 33-man squad named for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic (CAR) but was dropped from the match-day squads for both games.

Explaining his reason for pulling out of Ghana’s upcoming friendly against Japan, Okrah said he doesn’t feel fit enough.

“I was called [for the Black Stars trip to Japan] but I made them aware that I was not feeling well and I can’t go and disgrace myself,” he said on Pkays Corner.

“As a player, if you’re not fit and you go and perform badly, you might not be called again. So I let them know I am not fully fit and so I cannot report to camp.”

Meanwhile, Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio also reports that Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad has also turned down his invitation to the national team.

The young shot-stopper was called up as a replacement for the injured Richard Ofori ahead of the game against Japan.

However, Danlad is said to have turned down the call-up, as there is currently a shortage of goalkeepers at Kotoko, with Kwame Baah being the club’s only other available option.

The 2022 Kirin Super Cup will be hosted by Japan from Friday, June 10, 2022 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.