The Black Stars will open their campaign in the 2022 Kirin Cup against the hosts today, Friday at 12:00 GMT.
Dennis Korsah starts as Ghana names starting line-up to face Japan
Otto Addo has handed debuts to Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Korsah and Clermont Foot defender Seidu Alidu in Ghana’s line-up to face Japan.
With several players pulling out of Ghana’s squad due to injuries and other personal issues, Addo had been left with a depleted squad.
The Ghana coach has, however, named a strong line-up, with captain Andre Ayew leading the team against the Blue Samurai.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi starts in post, while Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey Edmund Addo and Korsah will provide cover in defence.
Mubarak Wakaso also returns to the starting line-up, with the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, being supported by Kudus Mohammed.
Germany-based Christopher Antwi-Agyei will lead the line as a lone striker, having replaced Felix Afena-Gyan in the line-up.
See Ghana’s starting XI against Japan below:
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Andy Yiadom
Daniel Amartey
Edmund Addo
Seidu Alidu
Dennis Korsah
Mubarak Wakaso
Christopher Antwi-Agyei
Kudus Mohammed
Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew
