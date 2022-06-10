Dennis Korsah starts as Ghana names starting line-up to face Japan

With several players pulling out of Ghana’s squad due to injuries and other personal issues, Addo had been left with a depleted squad.

The Ghana coach has, however, named a strong line-up, with captain Andre Ayew leading the team against the Blue Samurai.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi starts in post, while Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey Edmund Addo and Korsah will provide cover in defence.

Mubarak Wakaso also returns to the starting line-up, with the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, being supported by Kudus Mohammed.

Germany-based Christopher Antwi-Agyei will lead the line as a lone striker, having replaced Felix Afena-Gyan in the line-up.

See Ghana’s starting XI against Japan below:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Andy Yiadom

Daniel Amartey

Edmund Addo

Seidu Alidu

Dennis Korsah

Mubarak Wakaso

Christopher Antwi-Agyei

Kudus Mohammed

Andre Ayew