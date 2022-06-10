RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Dennis Korsah starts as Ghana names starting line-up to face Japan

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Otto Addo has handed debuts to Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Korsah and Clermont Foot defender Seidu Alidu in Ghana’s line-up to face Japan.

Dennis Korsah starts as Ghana names starting line-up to face Japan
Dennis Korsah starts as Ghana names starting line-up to face Japan

The Black Stars will open their campaign in the 2022 Kirin Cup against the hosts today, Friday at 12:00 GMT.

With several players pulling out of Ghana’s squad due to injuries and other personal issues, Addo had been left with a depleted squad.

The Ghana coach has, however, named a strong line-up, with captain Andre Ayew leading the team against the Blue Samurai.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi starts in post, while Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey Edmund Addo and Korsah will provide cover in defence.

Mubarak Wakaso also returns to the starting line-up, with the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, being supported by Kudus Mohammed.

Black Stars
Black Stars Pulse Ghana

Germany-based Christopher Antwi-Agyei will lead the line as a lone striker, having replaced Felix Afena-Gyan in the line-up.

See Ghana’s starting XI against Japan below:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Andy Yiadom

Daniel Amartey

Edmund Addo

Seidu Alidu

Dennis Korsah

Mubarak Wakaso

Christopher Antwi-Agyei

Kudus Mohammed

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Japan 4-1 Ghana: Otto Addo suffers first defeat as Black Stars boss

    Japan 4-1 Ghana: Otto Addo suffers first defeat as Black Stars boss

  • Dennis Korsah starts as Ghana names starting line-up to face Japan

    Dennis Korsah starts as Ghana names starting line-up to face Japan

  • Mass withdrawals leave Ghana with only 18 players for tournament in Japan

    Mass withdrawals leave Ghana with only 18 players for tournament in Japan

Trending

Video: Hearts of Oak’s Afriyie Barnieh performs ‘Buga’ dance in Black Stars camp

Video: Hearts of Oak’s Afriyie Barnieh performs ‘Buga’ dance in Black Stars camp

‘Don’t jump ship’ – Ex-England striker advises Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi to snub Ghana

‘Don’t jump ship’ – Ex-England striker advises Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi to snub Ghana

I went on holiday in Ghana and ended up with a job – Chris Hughton

I went on holiday in Ghana and ended up with a job – Chris Hughton

Williams brothers Inaki and Nico arrive in Ghana amid nationality switch rumours

Williams brothers Inaki and Nico arrive in Ghana amid nationality switch rumours