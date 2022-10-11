‘It’s wrong to bench Black Stars captain Andre Ayew’ – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Calls for Ayew to be dropped from Ghana’s starting line-up have increased in recent months due to the availability of other attacking options in the national team.

Pulse Ghana

However, coach Otto Addo has so far maintained his faith in the former Swansea City and West Ham United forward.

Commenting on Ayew’s status in the team at the moment, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said it’ll be wrong to bench the Ghana captain.

“It is totally wrong to bench the captain of the Black Stars. Totally wrong,” the Hearts of Oak Board Member said on Angel TV.

“Dede (Ayew) is a very good footballer and has done enough for the team. I think we rather have to encourage him and let him play a key part in Qatar.”

Pulse Ghana

Ayew has been a key player for the Black Stars since making his debut in 2007 in a friendly against Senegal.

He has since risen to become the skipper of his country, having assumed the role from Asamoah Gyan ahead of the 2019 AFCON.

Pulse Ghana