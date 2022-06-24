Nketiah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the Association pushing for him to switch nationality.
Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal star confirms discussion over Ghana nationality switch
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has confirmed that he has held discussions over a possible nationality switch to play for Ghana.
The Chelsea academy product has Ghanaian parents but plays for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.
In a recent interview The Beautiful Game Podcast, however, Nketiah revealed that it was possible to play for the Black Stars.
He is also rumoured to have acquired a Ghanaian passport as he closes in on becoming a Ghana international ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
“There have been discussions, but nothing has been decided,” Nketiah is quoted as saying in an interview with the Telegraph.
Nketiah was restricted to very few appearances at Arsenal, until the final few weeks of the season when manager Mikel Arteta drafted him into his starting line-up.
He, however, grabbed his chance and was in imperious form for the Gunners as they finished fifth in the Premier League.
The highly-rated striker finished the campaign as Arsenal’s top scorer after netting 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that the Europe-born players who have decided to play for Ghana will be announced soon.
According to the Black Stars boss, all new additions must be ready to play in the September international window.
