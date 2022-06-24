Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal star confirms discussion over Ghana nationality switch

The Chelsea academy product has Ghanaian parents but plays for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.

In a recent interview The Beautiful Game Podcast, however, Nketiah revealed that it was possible to play for the Black Stars.

He is also rumoured to have acquired a Ghanaian passport as he closes in on becoming a Ghana international ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“There have been discussions, but nothing has been decided,” Nketiah is quoted as saying in an interview with the Telegraph.

Nketiah was restricted to very few appearances at Arsenal, until the final few weeks of the season when manager Mikel Arteta drafted him into his starting line-up.

He, however, grabbed his chance and was in imperious form for the Gunners as they finished fifth in the Premier League.

The highly-rated striker finished the campaign as Arsenal’s top scorer after netting 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that the Europe-born players who have decided to play for Ghana will be announced soon.