‘My parents are both Ghanaians’ – Eddie Nketiah says it’s possible to play for Ghana

Nketiah has featured for England at youth level and is currently the country’s record scorer at U21 level with 16 goals.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, the young forward confirmed that he’s open to playing for the Black Stars, insisting it’s a possibility.

“My parents are both Ghanaian [so] of course it’s a possibility [playing for Ghana],” he said.

“I’m open to both, that is playing for Ghana and obviously England as well. Being from Ghana, you would be happy that they qualified for the World Cup.”

Nketiah came through Chelsea’s academy before joining London rivals Arsenal as a teenager in 2015.

However, the striker has enjoyed very limited game time at the Emirates, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, though, he is only focused on excelling for the Gunners, as they aim to finish in the top four.

“The priority is my club situation. You have to know what you’re doing for the season. There is no point looking too far ahead when there is a big decision in your career standing in front of you.