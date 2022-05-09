Eddie Nketiah: Jamie Carragher advises Ghana-target to leave Arsenal

The 22-year-old was restricted to very few appearances at the Emirates, until recently when Mikel Arteta drafted him into his starting line-up.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal if he wants to become a first-choice striker.
Nketiah has, however, grabbed his chance and has been in imperious form for the Gunners as they aim to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
The young forward scored twice against Chelsea last month and was again at the double when Arsenal defeated Leeds United 2-1 on Sunday.
Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Carragher said Arsenal must do everything to keep Nketiah, but also advised the striker to move on if he wants to become the main man.
“Yes (Arsenal should try to keep him) but I don’t think he’ll ever end up first-choice striker, so I think it would be better for him to move on,” the Liverpool legend said.
Meanwhile, Nketiah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the Association pushing for him to switch nationality.
The Chelsea academy product has Ghanaian parents but plays for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.
In a recent interview The Beautiful Game Podcast, however, Nketiah revealed that it was possible to play for the Black Stars.
“My parents are both Ghanaian [so] of course it’s a possibility [playing for Ghana]. I’m open to both, that is playing for Ghana and obviously England as well. Being from Ghana, you would be happy that they qualified for the World Cup,” he added.
