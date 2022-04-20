Eddie Nketiah reveals how Thomas Partey has been luring him to play for Ghana

Nketiah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the Association pushing for him to switch nationalities.

Pulse Ghana

Addressing his international future on The Beautiful Game Podcast, the forward said Partey has been trying to lure him to play for the Black Stars.

Asked if the Ghana midfielder has been in his ear, Nketiah answered in the affirmative: “He has, to be fair.”

Meanwhile, he also opened his doors for a nationality switch after stating it’s possible to play for Ghana.

“My parents are both Ghanaian [so] of course it’s a possibility [playing for Ghana],” he said on the same podcast.

“I’m open to both, that is playing for Ghana and obviously England as well. Being from Ghana, you would be happy that they qualified for the World Cup.”

AFP

Should Nketiah switch nationality to play for Ghana, he is likely to be part of the Black Stars squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.