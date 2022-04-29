Elvis Manu: Dutch-born forward says he’s ready to play for Ghana

Manu has already lined up for the Netherlands at U16, U17, U19, 20 and U21 level, but is yet to be capped at senior level.

Discussing his international future, the Wisła Kraków forward said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) approached him five years ago.

According to the 28-year-old, he has been working to finalise his nationality switch in the last two years to enable him to play for Ghana.

"The topic started five or six years ago, but I have been seriously involved in this matter for two years,” Manu us quoted as saying by ghanasoccernet.com.

"Yes. The manager at the time [CK Akonnor] wanted to appoint me, but my papers weren't ready at that time. I took up the procedure, but the selector has changed in the meantime. We'll see what the future holds. Hope to play for Ghana soon.”

Ghana’s preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will kickstart with a four-nation tournament that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.

Dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, the tournament will be hosted by Japan from Friday, June 10, 2022 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

All the participating teams have booked their tickets to the World Cup and will therefore use the tournament as preparation ahead of Qatar.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the Black Stars will face hosts Japan in their opening game while Tunisia also takes on Chile.