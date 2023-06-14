Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Nuamah joined the team’s training on Monday and Tuesday and was at his best when he came up against the defenders in camp.

The pacey winger made Denis Odoi his latest victim when he breezed past the veteran full-back during Wednesday’s training.

A video of the 19-year-old bamboozling Odoi on the left flank with his deft touch has since gone viral on social media.

Nuamah, who was previously on the books of the Right to Dream Academy, was recently voted as the 2022/23 player of the season in the Danish Super Liga.

The teenager enjoyed a very productive campaign with Nordsjaelland despite only moving to Europe last year.

He finished the season with 12 goals and also provided four assists as his side finished second to eventual champions Copenhagen.

