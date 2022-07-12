Europe-born players aren’t here for just the World Cup – Otto Addo

Last week, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that five new players have agreed to become Ghana internationals.

These are Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Patrick Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah.

“It’s a tough decision and they know what they are getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup,” Addo told the BBC.

“It’s about more World Cups to come, AFCONs, winning and being successful, so it’s not just about this one World Cup.”

The Black Stars boss further emphasised the need for Ghana to have the best talents available, even if some were born abroad.

He explained that switching nationality is a tough decision while highlighting the need for the new players to adapt as quickly as possible.

“Since March we’ve been talking to a lot of players who we think can have an impact on the team. I can understand it can be a difficult decision, especially if you were born in another country and you’re young.

"It’s a lifetime decision, unlike at the club level where you can play for several teams, so it’s very difficult and I understand them better, having been born in Germany.

“We want those who have decided to get familiar with the team and the staff as soon as possible. So everybody who wants to join has to join now so they know exactly what they’re going to do,” Addo added.