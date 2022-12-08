In his view, despite the team's failure to advance to the knockout stages of the competition, the players gave it their all.
‘Exiting World Cup not strange, even Germany are out’ – GFA Exco member
Executive Council member of the GFA, Dr Tony Aubynn, believes the Black Stars did not disgrace themselves at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Recommended articles
He noted that even former champions like Germany and Uruguay have also exited the World Cup, insisting Ghana’s elimination is, therefore, not strange.
“We are out of the World Cup because it’s football, football is an unpredictable game, our players were determined to achieve the set target, likewise other teams were also determined,” Dr. Aubynn said on Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.
“On the day, things didn’t go the way we wanted and that is football for you. But our exit is not anything strange, much as it is a painful experience for all Ghanaians, Germany and Uruguay who are once champions of the competition all exited with us.
“Before the tournament, Ghana were the least favourite to win the competition. I think the team didn’t disgrace themselves at all, many supporters from different countries appreciated our performance and believed the future looked bright.”
The Black Stars finished bottom of Group H after winning against South Korea while losing the other two against Portugal and Uruguay.
Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has also stepped from his role.
More from category
-
‘Exiting World Cup not strange, even Germany are out’ – GFA Exco member
-
Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana will be Ghana’s next superstars – Salis Samed
-
I have difficulty with putting pressure on young players – Otto Addo