‘Fake news’ - Mohammed Kudus denies quotes on Neymar in The Guardian interview

“He’s not better than me. He’s just a higher profile player, that’s all,” comes the retort. He is Neymar, captain of Brazil and superstar. Me is Mohammed Kudus, the talented Ghanaian midfielder and burgeoning superstar.”

Following the article, social media went into a frenzy with divided opinions on what Kudus was reported to have said.

Reacting to the article, the Black Stars midfielder who is in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup took to his social media page to address the situation. Sharing a screenshot of the article post on The Guardian’s Twitter page, Mohammed Kudus wrote:

“My Family & Culture raised me to respect the elderly. @neymarjr like @Thiago6 & many legends inspired us to dream. Just like @neymarjr I humbly want to inspire the next generation like they did. @guardian_sport whats the agenda ? Al focus on tomorrow. FAKE NEWS!!!!!!”

The Black Stars midfielder is likely to start for Ghana in the team’s opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal on Thursday. Ghana are in Group H and play their first game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side before playing South Korea and Uruguay in the final group games.