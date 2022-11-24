RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Fake news’ - Mohammed Kudus denies quotes on Neymar in The Guardian interview

Pulse Mix

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has denied saying Neymar in not better than him.

‘Fake news’ - Mohammed Kudus denies quotes on Neymar in The Guardian interview
‘Fake news’ - Mohammed Kudus denies quotes on Neymar in The Guardian interview

In a publication by The Guardian with the headline ‘Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus: ‘Neymar is not better than me, just more high-profile’ on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the Ajax midfielder was reported to have made some comments about the Brazil international with the article opening with the intro:

Recommended articles

He’s not better than me. He’s just a higher profile player, that’s all,” comes the retort. He is Neymar, captain of Brazil and superstar. Me is Mohammed Kudus, the talented Ghanaian midfielder and burgeoning superstar.

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus Pulse Ghana

Following the article, social media went into a frenzy with divided opinions on what Kudus was reported to have said.

Reacting to the article, the Black Stars midfielder who is in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup took to his social media page to address the situation. Sharing a screenshot of the article post on The Guardian’s Twitter page, Mohammed Kudus wrote:

Neymar in action for Brazil
Neymar in action for Brazil Pulse Nigeria

My Family & Culture raised me to respect the elderly. @neymarjr like @Thiago6 & many legends inspired us to dream. Just like @neymarjr I humbly want to inspire the next generation like they did. @guardian_sport whats the agenda ? Al focus on tomorrow. FAKE NEWS!!!!!!

The Black Stars midfielder is likely to start for Ghana in the team’s opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal on Thursday. Ghana are in Group H and play their first game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side before playing South Korea and Uruguay in the final group games.

The team is likely to meet Brazil in the Round of 16 depending on qualification and standings in the groups after the opening round.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

More from category

  • ‘Fake news’ - Mohammed Kudus denies quotes on Neymar in The Guardian interview

    ‘Fake news’ - Mohammed Kudus denies quotes on Neymar in The Guardian interview

  • Dream-Believe-Achieve: The story of Kofi Kyereh

    Dream-Believe-Achieve: The story of Kofi Kyereh

  • Agyemang-Badu: I’ll shave my hair on TV if Ghana doesn’t qualify from World Cup group

    Agyemang-Badu: I’ll shave my hair on TV if Ghana doesn’t qualify from World Cup group

Trending

Switzerland defender says 30 degrees heat played a role in Ghana victory

‘It was over 30 degrees’ – Switzerland defender says heat played a role in Ghana victory

5 things we learned from Ghana’s 2-0 win against Switzerland

5 things we learned from Ghana’s 2-0 win against Switzerland

Ghanaians praise Afriyie Barnieh’s performance against Switzerland

‘Better than Messi’ – Ghanaians react to Afriyie Barnieh’s performance against Switzerland

Kofi Kyereh congratulates 'legend' Andre Ayew on Black Stars record

'Legend' - Kofi Kyereh congratulates Andre Ayew on Black Stars record