‘Somanya boy with London flex’ – Fans react to romantic video of Partey and alleged new girlfriend

However, he has been trending since Monday afternoon after a romantic video of him and a beautiful lady popped up on TikTok.

The said lady goes by the name Sarah Bella on the video-sharing platform and has so far posted two videos of herself and Partey.

In one of the videos, she used the hashtags “Love” and “Amor”, while C Kay’s ‘love nwantiti’ played in the background.

The video has since sparked varied reactions from football fans, many of who took to social media to express their opinions.