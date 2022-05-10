RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Somanya boy with London flex’ – Fans react to romantic video of Partey and alleged new girlfriend

Fans on social media have gone wild over a viral video of Thomas Partey and his alleged new girlfriend.

The Arsenal star hasn’t kicked a ball in more than a month after suffering an injury against Crystal Palace in early April.

However, he has been trending since Monday afternoon after a romantic video of him and a beautiful lady popped up on TikTok.

The said lady goes by the name Sarah Bella on the video-sharing platform and has so far posted two videos of herself and Partey.

In one of the videos, she used the hashtags “Love” and “Amor”, while C Kay’s ‘love nwantiti’ played in the background.

The video has since sparked varied reactions from football fans, many of who took to social media to express their opinions.

See some of the reactions below:

