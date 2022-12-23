FIFA Ranking: Nigeria ranks above Ghana despite Black Stars’ World Cup participation

Ghana still remains outside the top 10 teams in Africa despite moving up three places on the latest FIFA world rankings.

The Black Stars have moved up to 58th position after being ranked 61st in the last ranking ahead of the World Cup.

The Black Stars’ campaign in the World Cup, however, turned out to be disappointing after they exited the tournament at the group stages.

Paired in the same group with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay, the West Africans only won one game.

Otto Addo’s side managed to win against South Korea but lost to Portugal and Uruguay, as they finished bottom of the group.

Their performance in Qatar seems to have improved their position on the FIFA world ranking, although they are still below rivals Nigeria, who they beat in the playoffs to book their place in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Morocco, which reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, are highest-ranked African team, having moved up to 11th.

Senegal are also ranked 19th, while Tunisia, Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 30th, 33rd and 35th respectively.