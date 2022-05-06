‘Football authorities are the problem’ – Salisu tells GFA President Kurt Okraku

The centre-back, however, met with GFA boss Kurt Okraku during the latter’s visit to the UK last week, with a discussions over his international future held.

“If you don’t play, am I the one who is going to play?” the GFA President jokingly said in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In response, Salisu said many players would like to play for Ghana but was quick to add that football authorities are the problem.

“The problem is, everything is done with you [referring to football authorities]. Without you, things don’t work. Hope you understand my point,” he said.

“As for players, they abound. But the issue [which makes players shy away from call-ups] lies with you [authorities].”

Salisu is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having made an impressive start to the season at Southampton.

Pulse Ghana

He has taken the Premier League by storm after starring in matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and recently Manchester City.

However, all attempts to get him to play for the Black Stars have proven futile so far, with the center-back rejecting a call-up to feature at the 2021 AFCON.