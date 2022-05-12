Football legends Kaka and Casillas to tour Ghana with World Cup trophy

This is part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, which will see the trophy flown around the 32 countries that will be present at the Mundial.

The Vice‑President of Global Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company, Brad Ross, said: “As football fans around the world gear up to support their teams, Coca-Cola is thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to experience the trophy ahead of the tournament.

“The real magic of the FIFA World Cup exists with fans believing in their teams and showcasing their passion for the game.”

Kaka won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, while Casillas was part of the star-studded Spain side that conquered the world in 2010.

The former Brazilian midfielder said it was a dream come true to tour the world with the World Cup trophy.

“It is an incredible honour to be part of the first stop of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. My first FIFA World Cup as a player was when I was just 20 years old, and it is still fresh in my mind – for me, it was a dream come true,” Kaka said.

Casillas added: “It was the highlight of my career when I lifted this very trophy as captain of Spain in 2010. And it is exciting that someone will have that feeling in Qatar later this year. It fills me with great pride to join all of you today, as we kick off the journey of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, bringing it to the fans across the globe.”