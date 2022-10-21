George Boateng: Black Stars assistant coach joins beIN Sports as pundit for World Cup

The list also includes former Brazil international Kaka, France’s World Cup winner Marcel Desailly and ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Boateng’s inclusion has, however, raised eyebrows among Ghanaians, with some questioning his commitment to the Black Stars.

In August, the ex-footballer left Aston Villa after three years in charge of the Premier League club’s U23 side.

In a statement released on Instagram, he said he was going to concentrate fully on Ghana ahead of the World Cup.

Boateng was one of four coaches assembled by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in February to take charge of Ghana’s two-legged World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Otto Addo was appointed as head coach, Chris Hughton as technical director, and Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as assistants.

The quartet succeeded in guiding the Black Stars to the World Cup after beating the Super Eagles on away goals.

Ghana is paired in a tricky group, alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the World Cup in Qatar.