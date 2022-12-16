Ghana did better than Qatar, Denmark despite being lowest-ranked team – George Boateng

Having been paired in the same group with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, Ghana exited the tournament at the group stages.

Otto Addo’s side narrowly lost 3-2 against Portugal but recovered to beat South Korea by the same scoreline before losing 2-0 to Uruguay.

Assessing Ghana’s performance at the World Cup, Boateng said the team performed better than the likes of Qatar, Denmark and Costa Rica.

“If you look at it, we performed well as a team, well enough in every game,” the Black Stars assistant coach said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“If you look at the game against Portugal, the team was compact, very solid, everybody gave his all and we all know if the penalty wasn’t given, things could have been different.

“The game against South Korea was outstanding. The players showed so much character in that game, leading two nil and conceding two goals to then find the courage and still come back to win the game gave us such a good confidence boost.”

He added: “If you looked at it overall we were the lowest-ranked team going to the World Cup but we did better than Denmark, Serbia, Iran, Coast Rica Saudi Arabia, and Qatar the host. So if you look at it we performed well enough.”

“In the last game against Uruguay, it could have been a lot better for us had only luck gone our way.”