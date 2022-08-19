GFA announces Ghana vs Brazil pre-World Cup friendly in September

“The Black Stars of Ghana will play against Brazil in an International friendly next month as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals,” the GFA said.

“This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“The game will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022 at a yet to be named venue in Europe. The match will give Coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players in the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.”

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea following last Friday’s draw in Doha.

Otto Addo’s side will face Portugal in their opening Group G game before taking on Uruguay and South Korea in the subsequent group matches.

Ghana’s opening group against Portugal will be played at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022.