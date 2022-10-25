‘It’s false!’ – GFA denies spending $800,000 on Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

The expenses of the team were not something that was up for discussion until earlier on Tuesday when 80 legislators from the Majority Caucus in Parliament called for the sack of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

In the wake of the calls, sports journalist Collins Atta Poku disclosed that he had spoken to three of the lawmakers, who confirmed to him that the Finance Minister paid almost $800,000 to the GFA to cover costs for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

“Got in touch with 3 Majority MPs who told me they were dismayed to find out the Finance Minister paid almost $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association just last week, in spite of all the challenges we face. The money covers their expenditure in the Brazil and Nicaragua games,” the journalist tweeted.

However, reacting to this, FA boss Kurt Okraku said the report is false and urged the public to disregard such news.

“I have just come out of court to read that the Ministry of Finance gave the Ghana FA USD 800,000 to honour two friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua. FACT check! This is false. Kindly ignore,” Mr. Okraku tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, GFA described the report as a calculated attempt to smear its name, insisting its lawyers have taken notice of the allegations.

“The attention of our Lawyers has been drawn to a Tweet from Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) on the release of $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association for our recent international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

“The news is not only FALSE but a calculated lie to pitch the public against the Ghana Football Association, drag our name in the mud and defame the Association.