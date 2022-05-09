GFA okay with Otto Addo combining Black Stars and Dortmund jobs

Addo’s stock rose when he guided Ghana to book their place at the World Cup at the expense of West African rivals Nigeria.

Speaking about the former midfielder’s current status, the general secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, said the Association is okay with the coach juggling both roles.

He explained that the FA is also actively working with the government to finalise the contracts of the technical team of the Black Stars.

"The GFA has been talking to the coaches of clubs and very soon we will finalise contracts with them,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“We are working to get all the technical teams together, as advised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and we are at a stage where all of them are okay.

“We have to agree to contracts and get other stakeholders such as the government which is responsible for paying national team coaches to agree to the terms and then we sign the contracts.”

This comes after Otto Addo revealed that Dortmund have granted him the permission to lead Ghana to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also the World Cup,” he said on the Hamburger Abdenblatt Podcast.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are paired in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana’s preparation for the tournament will, however, kickstart with a four-nation tournament that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.