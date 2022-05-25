GFA retains Otto Addo-led technical team to lead Ghana to World Cup

Addo will, therefore, be Ghana’s head coach in Qatar, while Hughton will also maintain his role as technical director.

Boateng and Didi Dramani, on the other hand, have also been retained as key members of the technical team that guided the team to qualify for the World Cup.

“The Ghana Football Association has appointed Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as coaches of the senior national team, the Black Stars until the end of December 2022,” a statement from the GFA said.

“The quartet who masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament will stay on to see to Ghana's preparation for the world cup, the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the world cup itself.

“This follows an exhaustive negotiation and engagement with all relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The Coaches will soon name their squad for Matchday 1 and 2 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nation Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers and the four-nation tournament in Japan.”

Pulse Ghana

Addo and the other members of the technical team will immediately turn attention to the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana has been paired in the same group with Madagascar, Angola and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the qualifiers for the tournament, which will be hosted by the Ivory Coast next year.

However, the four-time African champions will begin the qualification series in June, with two games to be played.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1, before taking on CAR four days later.