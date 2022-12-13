ADVERTISEMENT
GFA threatens legal action against persons who defame its officials, Black Stars

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has warned that it will take legal action against any person who defames its officials or devalues the brand of the Black Stars.

The GFA has come in for criticism following Ghana’s group-stage elimination at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Also, there’s been allegations of corruption and interference with player selection levelled against the football association.

In a statement, the GFA said although it welcomes comments, suggestions and ideas from Ghanaians, it will not tolerate defamation against its officials.

The Association further stated that it has instructed its lawyers to take legal action against persons who are maligning the national team’s brand.

“Unfortunately, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team,” a section of the statement said.

“While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the protection of the brands from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians.”

It added: “The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same.

“The legal forum will provide the opportunity for these persons to bring any evidence to substantiate their allegations.

“The Association will continue to encourage opinions and comments being expressed aimed at improving the team and the brand.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are currently without a coach after Otto Addo stepped down following Ghana’s World Cup exit.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
