Ghana 1-0 Nicaragua: Fatawu Issahaku strikes as Black Stars return to winning ways

Otto Addo decided to make eight changes to the team that started against Brazil last Friday, with only Daniel Amartey, Kudus Mohammed and Baba Iddrisu keeping their places.

Richard Ofori came in for Jojo Wollacott in post, while Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah and Salisu Mohammed also replaced Denis Odoi, Baba Rahman and Alexander Djiku, respectively.

In midfield, Otto Addo stuck with Baba Iddrisu, who partnered Daniel Kofi Kyereh. Mohammed Kudus also returned to the no.10 role, with Fatawu Issahaku and Osman Bukari providing support for striker Inaki Williams.

The Black Stars made a great start to the game and dominated the early exchanges, but chances were few and far between.

It took 13 minutes for Addo’s side to threaten Nicaragua’s goal, Bukari hitting his shot straight at the goalkeeper after being played through on goal by Mensah.

Kudus was the next to go close, as he cut inside on his favoured left foot, only to fire his shot way off target.

Ghana continued to press and Issahaku opened the scoring in the 35th minute after scoring with a trademark curling effort.

Nicaragua, who are ranked 139th by FIFA, barely troubled the Black Stars and could’ve lost by a bigger margin if not for the Black Stars’ own wastefulness.

Kudus, Williams, Salisu and substitute Antoine Semenyo all miss good chances in the second half as the game ended 1-0 in favour of the West Africans.

Meanwhile, the victory is just the second of Addo’s tenure since he took charge in May and comes as welcoming news following the Black Stars’ underwhelming performances in recent months.