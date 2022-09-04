Ghana Black Stars will be the first team to bring FIFA World Cup to Africa — Nana Addo

According to him, "I am of the firm conviction that Ghana will not only participate in the competition but will make the whole nation and by extension the African continent proud, with a great performance."

Pulse Ghana

He said "I, therefore, want to urge all Ghanaians, in conclusion, to throng the Accra Polo Court to view the trophy and to be part of history, before we finally bring the cup home on 18th December. We, who were the first to gain our freedom and independence from colonial rule, will be the first to bring the World Cup to Africa."

The senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars will begin its first match against Portugal on November 24, 2022, at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The team will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

ece-auto-gen

Nana Addo remembering Uruguay international Luiz Suárez's handball against Ghana in 2010, he said the Black Stars will defeat them this time round in Qatar.

He said: "We have also had to wait for twelve (12) years to get revenge against Uruguay, and we assure them that, this time, the hand of Suarez will not save them against the Black Stars of Ghana. They are going down!!".