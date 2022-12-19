Ghana finishes Qatar 2022 World Cup as 24th best team

Otto Addo’s side was paired in a tough Group H, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

They eventually finished bottom of the group after disappointingly winning just one game and conceding seven goals.

Ghana lost their opening game against Portugal but recovered to beat South Korea in their next group match.

With qualification to the last 16 in sight, however, the Black Stars fell to a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay, which saw them knocked out of the tournament.

Despite the Black Stars’ early exit, they have been ranked as the 24th-best team at the just-ended World Cup.

Cameroon have been ranked the 19th team in the tournament, while Tunisia are also in 21st position.

Morocco finished highest among the African teams at the World Cup after reaching the semi-finals and finishing fourth, while Senegal also reached the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Argentina were crowned champions of the world on Sunday after beating France 4-2 on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw in regulation and extra time.

See the rankings of the teams that exited at the group stages below:

Germany (17th)

Ecuador (18th)

Cameroon (19th)

Uruguay (20)

Tunisia (21st)

Mexico (22nd)

Belgium (23rd)

Ghana (24th)

Saudi Arabia (25th)

Iran (26th)

Costa Rica (27th)

Denmark (28th),

Serbia (29th)

Wales (30th)

Canada (31st)