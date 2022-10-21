Ghana joking by taking part-time Otto Addo to World Cup – Joe Addo

Addo, who played for the Black Stars between 1990 and 2000, believes it is not right to have a coach who is not fully committed to the national team.
Former Ghana international Joe Addo says the country is joking by taking a part-time coach to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Ghana coach Otto Addo was appointed to manage the Black Stars in February, but also currently serves as a scout and assistant trainer at Dortmund.
His combination of the two roles has widely divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some calling for him to make a choice.
“You’re going there with a part-time coach? Are you kidding me in this day and age?” Addo fumed on GHOne TV.
“We must have a substantive Coach to go to World Cup. Either we have a permanent coach or we don’t have a coach.”
Otto Addo recently hinted that he could leave his role as Black Stars boss following the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The 47-year-old said he does not see himself relocating to Ghana anytime soon, which is a requisite for any national team coach.
The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder noted that he rather sees himself staying put in Germany in the next few years.
"I think, as a national coach, you should also live in the country you work for in the long term. But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years," Addo told Ruhr14 some weeks ago, as quoted by Goal.
