Ghana joking by taking part-time Otto Addo to World Cup – Joe Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo was appointed to manage the Black Stars in February, but also currently serves as a scout and assistant trainer at Dortmund.

His combination of the two roles has widely divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some calling for him to make a choice.

“You’re going there with a part-time coach? Are you kidding me in this day and age?” Addo fumed on GHOne TV.

“We must have a substantive Coach to go to World Cup. Either we have a permanent coach or we don’t have a coach.”

Otto Addo recently hinted that he could leave his role as Black Stars boss following the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 47-year-old said he does not see himself relocating to Ghana anytime soon, which is a requisite for any national team coach.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder noted that he rather sees himself staying put in Germany in the next few years.