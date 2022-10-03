Ghana legend compares Inaki Williams to Asamoah Gyan

The Athletic Bilbao forward made his debut for the Black Stars against Brazil during the September international window.

He went on to start his first game for the West African nation in a narrow 1-0 victory against Nicaragua last Tuesday.

Preko, who made 68 appearances for Ghana and is currently the manager of Ghanaian side Great Olympics, believes Williams is similar to Gyan.

“We should make good use of Williams and benefit more from him, he’s like Asamoah Gyan," Preko said on Angel TV, as quoted by Footballghana.

Indeed, Gyan – who is Ghana’s joint most-capped player and all-time top scorer – has been keeping an eye on the Black Stars.

The former Black Stars skipper expressed his frustration with the team for failing to find Williams during the game against Nicaragua.

Ghana recovered from their heavy defeat to Brazil to beat Nicaragua 1-0, thanks to a goal by Fatawu Issahaku.

Williams led the line for Otto Addo’s side during the international friendly against the Central American national but was rarely given any service.

The Athletic Bilbao forward missed a couple of chances but, overall, he wasn’t involved in the game much as the team’s midfielders failed to find him.

In a tweet while the game was ongoing, Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, said Inaki wasn’t receiving passes despite making good runs.