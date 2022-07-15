The Portuguese tactician believes the Super Eagles are better than the Black Stars and have more established players in Europe’s top leagues.
‘Ghana qualified for World Cup by accident, Nigeria is better’ – Nigeria coach
Nigeria head coach Jose Poseiro believes Ghana’s qualification to the Qatar 2022 World Cup came by accident.
Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.
A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.
The result confirmed the Black Stars’ qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
Augustine Eguavoen was the man in charge of Nigeria during the playoffs but was fired following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Poseiro, who replaced Eguavoen as Nigeria’s coach, believes Ghana qualified for the World Cup by accident.
“I have a team with players who play in England, Italy, France, Spain, but unfortunately they didn’t beat Ghana to go to the World Cup,” he said.
“But I think it was an accident, I think Nigeria are better than Ghana.”
Meanwhile, the Black Stars are paired against Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea in Group F of the World Cup.
