Ghana spent $5.1 million at Qatar 2022 World Cup – Sports Minister

Emmanuel Ayamga

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has revealed that $5.1 million was spent on the Black Stars during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Addressing Parliament, he noted that the Ministry negotiated to pay qualification bonuses to the team rather than winning bonuses.

Ghana exited the World Cup at the group stages after being paired in a group with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo’s side managed to win against South Korea but lost to Portugal and Uruguay, as they finished bottom of the group.

Before the tournament, the Sports Ministry had estimated that $8 million will be spent on the Black Stars’ group stage campaign.

However, he has now confirmed that $5,171, 840 was spent on the team in Qatar, thereby saving almost $3 million on the initially estimated budget.

“Our estimated budget at the group stage was $8.1 million. Out of this estimated budget Mr. Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171, 840,” Mustapha Ussif said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“These expenditures covered appearance free, per diem, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment logistics, and hospitality.”

He added: “Mr. Speaker the reason for the surplus of $3 million after our exit from the group stage is the result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry’s decision to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.”

“What this means is that in spite of our black stars defeating South Korea in our second group match we did not pay any winning bonus for that game.”

Meanwhile, Ghana earned $11 million for participating in the World Cup - $2 million for preparing for the tournament and another $9 million as participation fee.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
