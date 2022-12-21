Ghana spent $5.1 million at Qatar 2022 World Cup – Sports Minister

Ghana exited the World Cup at the group stages after being paired in a group with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo’s side managed to win against South Korea but lost to Portugal and Uruguay, as they finished bottom of the group.

Pulse Ghana

Before the tournament, the Sports Ministry had estimated that $8 million will be spent on the Black Stars’ group stage campaign.

However, he has now confirmed that $5,171, 840 was spent on the team in Qatar, thereby saving almost $3 million on the initially estimated budget.

“Our estimated budget at the group stage was $8.1 million. Out of this estimated budget Mr. Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171, 840,” Mustapha Ussif said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“These expenditures covered appearance free, per diem, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment logistics, and hospitality.”

Pulse Ghana

He added: “Mr. Speaker the reason for the surplus of $3 million after our exit from the group stage is the result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry’s decision to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.”

“What this means is that in spite of our black stars defeating South Korea in our second group match we did not pay any winning bonus for that game.”