Ghana the lowest-ranked team out of 32 countries at 2022 World Cup

The West Africans are, however, underdogs, as they are currently the lowest-ranked team in their group and in the whole tournament.

Ghana (60) is ranked lower than Qatar (51), Saudi Arabia (49), Australia (42), Canada (32), Iran (21) and South Korea (29).

Meanwhile, statistics from Opta Analyst indicate that the Black Stars have less than one per cent chance of winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The British sports analytics company did the percentage ratings according to statistics from a performance AI model.

The bottom four are Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia and Cameroon, who all have 0.00% chance of winning the World Cup.

Canada, Morocco and Tunisia also have 0.01% chance of emerging champions, while Ghana follows with a chance of 0.02%.

Meanwhile, France are ranked as the favourites to defend the trophy they won in 2018 with a chance of 17.93%.