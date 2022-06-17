Otto Addo’s side is paired in Group H of the tournament, which starts in November, alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.
Ghana the lowest-ranked team out of 32 countries at 2022 World Cup
Ghana is currently 60th on the FIFA world ranking, making the Black Stars the lowest-ranked team ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
The West Africans are, however, underdogs, as they are currently the lowest-ranked team in their group and in the whole tournament.
Ghana (60) is ranked lower than Qatar (51), Saudi Arabia (49), Australia (42), Canada (32), Iran (21) and South Korea (29).
Meanwhile, statistics from Opta Analyst indicate that the Black Stars have less than one per cent chance of winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The British sports analytics company did the percentage ratings according to statistics from a performance AI model.
The bottom four are Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia and Cameroon, who all have 0.00% chance of winning the World Cup.
Canada, Morocco and Tunisia also have 0.01% chance of emerging champions, while Ghana follows with a chance of 0.02%.
Meanwhile, France are ranked as the favourites to defend the trophy they won in 2018 with a chance of 17.93%.
Brazil are second with a 15.73% chance, Spain with 11.53%, England with 8.03% and Belgium with 7.90% chance.
More from category
-
Ghana the lowest-ranked team out of 32 countries at 2022 World Cup
-
Watch: Jordan Ayew, Partey join Messi and Ronaldo in FIFA’s World Cup promo video
-
This is the passion I want to see in every game – Otto Addo on Chile win