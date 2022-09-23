Addo has decided to stick with the old guard, with none of the new players in the team given the nod against the Selecao.
Ayew brothers, Kudus start as Ghana names line-up to face Brazil
Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his starting line-up for today’s international friendly against Brazil in Le Havre France.
Jojo Wollacott remains between the sticks, while Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman form the defensive quartet.
In-form Ajax star Mohammed Kudus partners Thomas Partey in midfield, and Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana will play as Ghana’s right and left wingers, respectively.
Captain Andre Ayew starts as the playmaker of the team, with Felix Afena-Gyan named as the lone striker.
See Ghana’s starting XI against Brazil below:
Joseph Wollacott (GK)
Denis Odoi
Alexander Djiku
Daniel Amartey
Baba Rahman
Thomas Partey
Andre Dede Ayew (C)
Jordan Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Felix Afena-Gyan
Kamaldeen Sulemana