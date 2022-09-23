RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Ayew brothers, Kudus start as Ghana names line-up to face Brazil

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his starting line-up for today’s international friendly against Brazil in Le Havre France.

Ayew brothers, Kudus start as Ghana names line-up to face Brazil
Ayew brothers, Kudus start as Ghana names line-up to face Brazil

Addo has decided to stick with the old guard, with none of the new players in the team given the nod against the Selecao.

Read Also

Jojo Wollacott remains between the sticks, while Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman form the defensive quartet.

In-form Ajax star Mohammed Kudus partners Thomas Partey in midfield, and Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana will play as Ghana’s right and left wingers, respectively.

Captain Andre Ayew starts as the playmaker of the team, with Felix Afena-Gyan named as the lone striker.

See Ghana’s starting XI against Brazil below:

Joseph Wollacott (GK)

Denis Odoi

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Baba Rahman

Thomas Partey

Andre Dede Ayew (C)

Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Felix Afena-Gyan

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Danny Welbeck, Asamoah Gyan react to initiation dance of new Black Stars players

Danny Welbeck, Asamoah Gyan react to initiation dance of new Black Stars players

I didn’t invite Nico Williams to stop him from playing for Ghana – Luis Enrique

I didn’t invite Nico Williams to stop him from playing for Ghana – Luis Enrique

Photos: Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams train with Black Stars for the first time

Photos: Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams train with Black Stars for first time

Andre Ayew wants new players to die for Black Stars

Andre Ayew wants new players to die for Black Stars