Ghanaian fans arrested in Qatar for selling World Cup match tickets

He said "The police and the security agencies are always at the stadiums, monitoring things. We have toiled to get you tickets, we don’t want any of you to go out and sell them."

"So far the authorities have arrested some people and are taking them to court, they have sent the evidence to the Ambassador. We don’t want anybody to fall into this," Mustapha said.

Pulse Ghana

Black Stars have so far enjoyed the support of their fans in Qatar since they started their campaign at the World Cup.

On Friday, December 2, Ghana plays Uruguay in the final group game with progression to the next round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at stake.