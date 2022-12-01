He has appealed to the supporters to desist from selling the match tickets they have toiled to secure for them.
Ghanaian fans arrested in Qatar for selling World Cup match tickets
Some Ghanaian football fans are in the grips of the police in Qatar for selling World Cup match tickets and charged to court, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has confirmed.
He said "The police and the security agencies are always at the stadiums, monitoring things. We have toiled to get you tickets, we don’t want any of you to go out and sell them."
"So far the authorities have arrested some people and are taking them to court, they have sent the evidence to the Ambassador. We don’t want anybody to fall into this," Mustapha said.
Black Stars have so far enjoyed the support of their fans in Qatar since they started their campaign at the World Cup.
On Friday, December 2, Ghana plays Uruguay in the final group game with progression to the next round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at stake.
Black Stars will qualify for the knockout stages should they grab a win and there's also a chance Ghana makes the next round with a stalemate against Uruguay should South Korea fail to beat Portugal.
