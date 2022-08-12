Luckily, Ghana currently has several players scattered across Europe’s top leagues who are also playing first-team football consistently.

Pulse Sports brings you a compilation of Ghanaian players to watch in Europe’s top leagues this season:

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus had a very good pre-season with Ajax, having scored three goals in three matches.

And despite being left on the bench in the club’s first two games of the season, the playmaker is expected to play a huge part in Ajax’s campaign this term.

Having finally recovered from injury and playing well, Kudus is set to make his mark in the Dutch topflight.

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been a mainstay in the Gunners’ midfield since his move from Atletico Madrid two years ago.

Partey has been blighted by niggling injuries, but he currently looks fitter than ever and has made a great start to the season at the Emirates.

The Ghanaian played full throttle during Arsenal’s opening game of the season against Crystal Palace, as they recorded a 2-0 win.

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew wasn’t at his best last season after scoring just two goals for Crystal Palace in all competitions.

However, the 30-year-old still commands the trust of manager Patrick Vieira, who handed him a starting spot in last week’s Premier League opener against Arsenal. Ayew could enjoy a better season this term for the Eagles.

Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma starlet Felix Afena-Gyan has been making a name for himself since earning his Serie A debut last September.

The 19-year-old recently signed a five-year contract with the Italian club and will certainly have more game time this term.

For a player who scored twice last season, Afena-Gyan will be aiming to better his statistics this term for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey came on in the second half to help Brighton and Hove Albion record their first victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The right-back, who switched nationality from England to Ghana in June, played the last 15 minutes of the name and was a lively presence with his marauding runs.

Lamptey remains one of the most exciting full-backs in the Premier League and he can only get better as the season progresses, especially if he remains fit.

Inaki Williams

Inkai Williams has been Athletic Bilbao’s main striker for many years now and he will have a big role to play this season too.

The Spain-born striker switched nationality to play for Ghana in June and that means many Ghanaians will be observing him in the coming season.

Williams hasn’t been too prolific in recent times, but he should be able to reach double figures in goals if given the needed support.

Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan remains that player whose quality is known by all but rarely gets a look-in in the national team.

The Fiorentina anchorman was an instrumental figure for the club last season and is once again expected to play a key role as they chase European football.

Alexander Djiku

It remains to be seen whether Alexander Djiku will stay at Racing Strasbourg by the time the summer transfer window closes, having been the subject of transfer speculation.

The centre-back has developed into one of the best defenders in France in recent seasons, with his performances catching the eye.

Should he stay with Strasbourg, Djiku is expected to get better in Ligue 1 and become a more influential presence at the back for the club.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana took Ligue 1 by storm and earned a reputation as one of the league’s most exciting players last season.

His 2021/22 season, however, ended prematurely following a back injury in March but he still managed five goals and two assists in all competitions.

Now fit and raring to go, Sulemana could finally step it up for Stade Rennes.

Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey became a key figure for Leicester City towards the end of last season and has started this season quite well too.

The defender was named in the Foxes’ starting line-up for their Premier League opener against Brentford – a game that ended 2-2.

Amartey faces stiff competition from Jannik Vestergaard and Caglar Soyuncu for his spot in the team, but the Ghanaian will definitely have game time this season.

Salisu Mohammed

Mohammed Salisu announced himself in the Premier League last season and captured the hearts of many with his clever reading of the game and great passing ability.

The young defender was, however, culpable for a number of mistakes when Southampton faced Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season and even scored an own goal.