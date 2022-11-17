The Hearts of Oak forward was a surprise inclusion in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and was handed a rare start against the Swiss in Thursday’s game.
‘Better than Messi’ – Ghanaians react to Afriyie Barnieh’s performance against Switzerland
Ghanaians on social media have been very impressed with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s performance in the ongoing friendly against Switzerland.
The 21-year-old started on the right side of an attacking trio, alongside Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, who provided support for striker Inaki Williams.
Barnieh made a strong start to the game, terrorising the Swiss defence and also providing an attacking spark for the Black Stars.
He recorded Ghana’s first shot on target and should’ve had a penalty after being brought down in the box, although the referee waved play on.
The Hearts of Oak star’s performance against the Swiss has caught the attention of Ghanaians, who have taken to social media to praise him.
See some of the best reactions below:
