‘Better than Messi’ – Ghanaians react to Afriyie Barnieh’s performance against Switzerland

The 21-year-old started on the right side of an attacking trio, alongside Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, who provided support for striker Inaki Williams.

Barnieh made a strong start to the game, terrorising the Swiss defence and also providing an attacking spark for the Black Stars.

He recorded Ghana’s first shot on target and should’ve had a penalty after being brought down in the box, although the referee waved play on.

The Hearts of Oak star’s performance against the Swiss has caught the attention of Ghanaians, who have taken to social media to praise him.