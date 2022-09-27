Ayew brothers benched, Inaki starts as Ghana names line-up for Nicaragua game

Richard Ofori has come in for Jojo Wollacott, while Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah and Salisu Mohammed have also replaced Denis Odoi, Baba Rahman and Alexander Djiku, respectively.

Daniel Amartey is the only member of the back four that faced Brazil that has maintained his place in the starting line-up.

In midfield, Otto Addo has stuck with Baba Iddrisu, who partners Daniel Kofi Kyereh in midfield. Mohammed Kudus also returns to the no.10 role, with Fatawu Issahaku and Osman Bukari providing support for striker Inaki Williams.

The Black Stars were completely outclassed by Brazil last week, as the Selecao cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

A shocking first-half performance from Ghana saw them blitzed by Tite’s side as a double from Richarlison and another from Marquinhos did the damage.