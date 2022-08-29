Giant billboard showing Andre Ayew's photo mounted in Qatar ahead of World Cup

A video that has gone viral on social media captures a billboard that displays a photo of the 32-year-old in a Ghana shirt in a city in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Otto Addo’s side will face Portugal in their opening Group G game before taking on Uruguay and South Korea in the subsequent group matches.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to face Nicaragua in a friendly game on September 27 before the 2022 World Cup.

In a statement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the game against the Central American nation forms part of the team’s European tour.

“Ghana will play Nicaragua in an International friendly on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to wrap up our European tour in the FIFA International window for September,” the GFA said.

“This forms part of the team’s preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.

“Coach Otto Addo will use the matches to continue his assessment and team building for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals that kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.”

Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Last week, the GFA also announced that the Black Stars will play Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly in September.

The FA said the game will take place on September 23 at a yet-to-be-named venue.