Gladson Awako: Hearts midfielder named Black Galaxies captain

Medeama SC’s Vincent Atingah will serve as first vice-captain, while Asante Kotoko left-back Imoro Ibrahim has also been named as second vice-captain.

“Head coach of the Black Galaxies Annor Walker has named experienced midfielder Gladson Awako as the substantive captain of the Black Galaxies,” a statement from the GFA said.

“The experienced midfielder will be assisted by Medeama’s Vincent Atingah as 1st Vice Captain and Asante Kotoko’s Imoro Ibrahim as 2nd Vice Captain.”

Meanwhile, the Black Galaxies will take on Benin in the first leg of the CHAN qualifiers on July 24 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The team held its first training at the Robert Mensah Stadium on Friday, before playing a friendly game against the Kenpong Academy on Sunday.

Walker has named a 25-man squad for the qualifier against Benin, led by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and forward Daniel Afriyieh Barnieh.

Below is the final 25-man squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Danlad Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko

Stephen Kwaku – Great Olympics

Abdulai Iddrisu – Bechem United

DEFENDERS

Augustine Randolph – Karela United

Michael Ampadu - Legon Cities

Emmanuel Adu Siaw - Samartex FC

Dennis Korsah – Hearts of Oak

Imoro Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko

Konadu Yiadom – WAFA

Mohammed Alhassan – Hearts of Oak

Maxwell Arthur – Dreams FC

Henry Ansu- Berekum Chelsea

Samuel Osei Kuffuor – Bechem United

Vincent Atingah - Medeama SC

MIDFIELDERS

Dominic Nsobila – Accra Lions

Razak Kasim – Great Olympics

Amos Acheampong - Great Olympics

Suraj Seidu – Hearts of Oak

Gladson Awako - Hearts of Oak

WINGERS

Evans Osei Owusu – Tema Youth

Jonah Atuquaye – Legon Cities

STRIKERS

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak

Matthew Kelvin Andoh - Karela United,

Agyenim Boateng Mensah – Dreams FC