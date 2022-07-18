A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Awako was picked to be the skipper by Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker.
Gladson Awako: Hearts midfielder named Black Galaxies captain
Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has been named as the captain of Ghana’s home-based national team.
Medeama SC’s Vincent Atingah will serve as first vice-captain, while Asante Kotoko left-back Imoro Ibrahim has also been named as second vice-captain.
“Head coach of the Black Galaxies Annor Walker has named experienced midfielder Gladson Awako as the substantive captain of the Black Galaxies,” a statement from the GFA said.
“The experienced midfielder will be assisted by Medeama’s Vincent Atingah as 1st Vice Captain and Asante Kotoko’s Imoro Ibrahim as 2nd Vice Captain.”
Meanwhile, the Black Galaxies will take on Benin in the first leg of the CHAN qualifiers on July 24 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
The team held its first training at the Robert Mensah Stadium on Friday, before playing a friendly game against the Kenpong Academy on Sunday.
Walker has named a 25-man squad for the qualifier against Benin, led by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and forward Daniel Afriyieh Barnieh.
Below is the final 25-man squad list:
GOALKEEPERS
Danlad Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko
Stephen Kwaku – Great Olympics
Abdulai Iddrisu – Bechem United
DEFENDERS
Augustine Randolph – Karela United
Michael Ampadu - Legon Cities
Emmanuel Adu Siaw - Samartex FC
Dennis Korsah – Hearts of Oak
Imoro Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko
Konadu Yiadom – WAFA
Mohammed Alhassan – Hearts of Oak
Maxwell Arthur – Dreams FC
Henry Ansu- Berekum Chelsea
Samuel Osei Kuffuor – Bechem United
Vincent Atingah - Medeama SC
MIDFIELDERS
Dominic Nsobila – Accra Lions
Razak Kasim – Great Olympics
Amos Acheampong - Great Olympics
Suraj Seidu – Hearts of Oak
Gladson Awako - Hearts of Oak
WINGERS
Evans Osei Owusu – Tema Youth
Jonah Atuquaye – Legon Cities
STRIKERS
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak
Matthew Kelvin Andoh - Karela United,
Agyenim Boateng Mensah – Dreams FC
Maxwell Abbey Quaye – Great Olympics
More from category
-
Essien was the pillar of Ghana’s golden generation – Sulley Muntari
-
Gladson Awako: Hearts midfielder named Black Galaxies captain
-
‘Ghana qualified for World Cup by accident, Nigeria is better’ – Nigeria coach