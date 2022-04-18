RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Hans Adu Sarpei: I can never forgive Luis Suarez

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Hans Adu Sarpei has said he can never forgive Luis Suarez for wildly celebrating after his handball helped Uruguay eliminate Ghana from the 2010 World Cup.

Hans Adu Sarpei: I can never forgive Luis Suarez
Hans Adu Sarpei: I can never forgive Luis Suarez

The 45-year-old believes the Uruguay striker’s handball was no accident, insisting Suarez knew what he was doing.

Recommended articles

Sarpei was part of the Ghana side that nearly became the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup.

The Black Stars' hopes were, however, dashed when Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyiah’s last-gasp goal-bound header with his hand.

Luis Suarez's blatant handball stopped Ghana from reaching a historic World Cup semifinal
Luis Suarez's blatant handball stopped Ghana from reaching a historic World Cup semifinal Twitter / Goal

Despite being sent off for his action, Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, with Uruguay going on to win 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

“I can't forgive him because it was not an accident,” Sarpei is quoted as saying by Footballghana.

“He knows what he has done. We were crying and you see someone who has cheated us is celebrating. How can I forgive him? Never. Never ever.”

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan recently revealed that it crossed his mind to punch Suarez after the controversial handball incident.

According to the veteran striker, he nearly punched Suarez when Sunderland faced Liverpool in the Premier League after that tournament.

Handball incident: I would’ve done the same thing if I was Suarez – Asamoah Gyan
Handball incident: I would’ve done the same thing if I was Suarez – Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

The former Sunderland star was, however, quick to add that he had to let the matter slide after putting himself in Suarez’s shoes.

“People spoke about the incident and it got into my head a bit. I remember when Sunderland faced Liverpool, during the exchange of handshakes, I watched him with some eye.

“I wanted to even punch him because people had said things that had gotten into my head, but I realised I had to let it go because I would’ve done the same thing if I was Suarez,” Gyan told Peace FM.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Hans Adu Sarpei: I can never forgive Luis Suarez

    Hans Adu Sarpei: I can never forgive Luis Suarez

  • ‘I’m not sure yet’ – Tariq Lamptey on playing for Ghana

    ‘I’m not sure yet’ – Tariq Lamptey on playing for Ghana

  • ‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew

    ‘Suarez killed our dream with handball but I’d have done same’ – Andre Ayew

Trending

‘Ghana’s hero is back!’ – Otto Addo all smiles after returning to Dortmund

‘Ghana’s hero is back!’ – Otto Addo all smiles after returning to Dortmund

Otto Addo to lead Ghana at World Cup as GFA reaches agreement with Dortmund

Otto Addo to lead Ghana at World Cup as GFA reaches agreement with Dortmund

Asamoah Gyan: I’m not physically fit to play for Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan: I’m not physically fit to play for Black Stars

Watch: Alexander Djiku’s spectacular bicycle kick wins Ligue 1 goal of the month award

Watch: Alexander Djiku’s spectacular bicycle kick wins Ligue 1 goal of the month award