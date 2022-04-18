Hans Adu Sarpei: I can never forgive Luis Suarez

Sarpei was part of the Ghana side that nearly became the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup.

The Black Stars' hopes were, however, dashed when Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyiah’s last-gasp goal-bound header with his hand.

Twitter / Goal

Despite being sent off for his action, Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, with Uruguay going on to win 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

“I can't forgive him because it was not an accident,” Sarpei is quoted as saying by Footballghana.

“He knows what he has done. We were crying and you see someone who has cheated us is celebrating. How can I forgive him? Never. Never ever.”

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan recently revealed that it crossed his mind to punch Suarez after the controversial handball incident.

According to the veteran striker, he nearly punched Suarez when Sunderland faced Liverpool in the Premier League after that tournament.

Pulse Ghana

The former Sunderland star was, however, quick to add that he had to let the matter slide after putting himself in Suarez’s shoes.

“People spoke about the incident and it got into my head a bit. I remember when Sunderland faced Liverpool, during the exchange of handshakes, I watched him with some eye.