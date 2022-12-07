Ocloo said it will be a big mistake for the GFA to appoint an expatriate coach as Otto Addo’s replacement.
Hearts coach urges GFA to appoint Kwasi Appiah as next Black Stars boss
Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to go in for Kwasi Appiah or Sellas Tetteh as the Black Stars’ next coach.
Ghana finished bottom of their Qatar 2022 World Cup group after losing their must-win game 2-0 against Uruguay, thanks to a double from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
The managerial job of the national team has since been vacant since Addo announced that he will be stepping down from his role as head coach.
Giving his opinion on who the next coach should be, Ocloo said none of the people in the current set-up should be given the job.
"I won't support the appointment of any of Coach Otto Addo's lieutenants; they all failed in their duties and are not up to the task," he told Graphic Sports.
"We should not go in for a foreign coach; that will be a big mistake. If Coach Kwasi Appiah and Sellas Tetteh are fully fit physically, we must go for them because they are well-lettered on the Black Stars and can handle the team.”
Meanwhile, Addo, who is also an assistant coach at German club Borussia Dortmund, said he might return to the Black Stars top job in future.
“Surely, maybe one day I’ll get the chance to work again with the GFA, but for the next two and a half years, I have a contract with Borussia Dortmund and I have to respect it,” he said.
