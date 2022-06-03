RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Video: Hearts of Oak’s Afriyie Barnieh performs ‘Buga’ dance in Black Stars camp

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh showed off his dancing skills by performing the viral “Buga” dance in front of his teammates.

The 20-year-old is one of three players from the Ghana Premier League who have been invited for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Barnieh was left out of the team that defeated Madagascar on Wednesday, but he is expected to play a part in the upcoming game against Japan.

In a video shared by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Hearts forward is captured showing his dancing skills.

He thrilled his teammates by doing the popular ‘Buga” dance, which has been trending on TikTok in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Ghana opened their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign with an easy 3-0 victory against the Islanders.

Despite failing to register a goal in the first 45 minutes, Ghana sprung into life in the second half to put their opponents to the sword.

Mohammed Kudus and Felix Afena-Gyan scored quick-fire goals to hand the Black Stars the initiative before substitute Osman Bukari rounded up the score late in the game.

The result sees the West Africans move to the top of Group C of the 2023 AFCON qualifying, where Angola also have three points after beating the Central African Republic (CAR) earlier in the day.

Watch Barnieh’s dance below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

