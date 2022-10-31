Here are the local times Ghana Black Stars will be playing Qatar 2022 games

The four-time African champions won’t have it easy, though, after finding themselves in a group that also contains Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana coach Otto Addo, however, believes his side is a tournament team and won’t be overawed by the quality of their opponents.

"I'm ready (for World Cup), everybody is ready,” Addo in his post-match press conference after the Nicaragua game in September.

"We qualified that's why we deserve to be there and we’ll give everything. In times past, Ghana has proven that we are a tournament team. And I know we have to improve, but I’m looking forward to the tournament.”

Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Meanwhile, Ghana will start their Group H campaign against Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay, respectively.

See the Black Stars’ game times below:

Ghana vs Portugal – November 24, 2022 – 16:00 GMT

Ghana vs South Korea – November 28, 2022 – 13:00 GMT