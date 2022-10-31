RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Here are the local times Ghana Black Stars will be playing Qatar 2022 games

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana is aiming to reach the knockout stages at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but do you know the local time of the Black Stars’ games?

Expectations are low as Ghana prepares to grace the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Black Stars missed out on the 2018 edition in Russia, but will be staging a return to the tournament.

The four-time African champions won’t have it easy, though, after finding themselves in a group that also contains Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana's Qatar 2022 World Cup group
Ghana's Qatar 2022 World Cup group Pulse Ghana

Ghana coach Otto Addo, however, believes his side is a tournament team and won’t be overawed by the quality of their opponents.

"I'm ready (for World Cup), everybody is ready,” Addo in his post-match press conference after the Nicaragua game in September.

"We qualified that's why we deserve to be there and we’ll give everything. In times past, Ghana has proven that we are a tournament team. And I know we have to improve, but I’m looking forward to the tournament.”

The Black Stars of Ghana massively underperformed at AFCON 2021
The Black Stars of Ghana massively underperformed at AFCON 2021 Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Meanwhile, Ghana will start their Group H campaign against Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay, respectively.

See the Black Stars’ game times below:

Ghana vs Portugal – November 24, 2022 – 16:00 GMT

Ghana vs South Korea – November 28, 2022 – 13:00 GMT

Ghana vs Uruguay – December 2, 2022 – 15:00 GMT

