The Black Stars have scored 13 goals in the World Cup, having first appeared in the global showpiece in 2006.
From Gyan to Muntari to Ayew: Here’re all Black Stars goals at the World Cup (Video)
FIFA have shared a compilation of all of Ghana’s goals in the World Cup from 2006 to 2014 ahead of the next tournament in Qatar.
Otto Addo’s side will be gracing the tournament for the fourth time in Qatar, with the hope of improving on their group stage exit last time out.
Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s highest scorer in the World Cup with six goals, followed by Andre Ayew and Sulley Muntari with two goals apiece.
Stephen Appiah, Haminu Dramani and Kevin Prince-Boateng also have one World Cup goal to their names.
Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.
There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.
However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.
Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.
See all of Ghana’s World Cup goals below:
