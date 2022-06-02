Photos: How Tariq Lamptey celebrated Ghana’s win over Madagascar in Cape Coast

Otto Addo’s side opened their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign with an easy 3-0 victory against the Islanders.

Despite failing to register a goal in the first 45 minutes, Ghana sprung into life in the second half to put their opponents to the sword.

Mohammed Kudus and Felix Afena-Gyan scored quick-fire goals to hand the Black Stars the initiative before substitute Osman Bukari rounded up the score late in the game.

Lamptey was spotted cheering the team on as he sat among the fans and also celebrated when the Black Stars scored each of their goals.

The 21-year-old arrived in Accra on Monday after starring for his club in the Premier League in the 2021/2022 campaign.

The right-back's return to the land of his father has sparked rumours that he has finally accepted to ditch England and play for the Black Stars.

However, speaking to Joy Sports’ Gary Al-Smith, Lamptey said he is in Ghana to see his family and do some charity works.

“It feels good to be back, it’s nice and hot. There is some good food and I am enjoying that,” he is quoted as saying.

“To be honest, I just came back for holiday. Obviously, it’s been a good but long season so I just came to get some rest, some sun – I’ve come to see some family and friends that I have not seen for a while. I’m taking this opportunity just to relax and whine down after a long season.”

Lamptey remains a target of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as they aim to beef up the Black Stars squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.