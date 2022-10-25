RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Hudson-Odoi tight-lipped on playing for Ghana at 2022 World Cup

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that the “Ghana-England situation has been on my mind” but says he doesn’t want to make any public pronouncements on the matter.

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

The winger has been a target of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now over a nationality switch to play for the Black Stars.

The on-loan Bayern Leverkusen star arrived in Ghana back in June and spent a week fraternising with the locals and meeting some key people.

While in Ghana, he paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where the possibility of a nationality switch was discussed.

Last week, reports emerged that the 21-year-old has been included in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Asked about playing in the World Cup for either England or Ghana, Hudson-Odoi said he prefers to remain tight-lipped.

"Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn't say,” he told the BBC.

"At the moment it's more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

"Obviously the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus of coming here, really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games and just feeling like myself. Right now my mind is just open."

Despite already playing three times for England, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in late 2022.

Also, Hudson-Odoi hasn’t played for the Three Lions in a long while and rejected a call-up after being relegated to England’s U-21s last year.

