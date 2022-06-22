I want Ghana to win 2022 World Cup – Italian Ambassador

Ghana would, however, be hoping to do better than they did in 2014, when the team suffered a disappointing group-stage exit.

Giving her opening remarks at the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball last Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel, Daniela d'Orlandi highlighted the links between Ghana and Italy.

With the Azzurri missing out on qualifying for the World Cup, the Italian Ambassador threw her weight behind Ghana to go all the way in Qatar.

“I wish the Black Stars will win World Cup 2022,” she said, while emphasising the number of Ghanaian players who have played in Italy.

She noted that her country will always be open to accepting footballers from Ghana and cited the impressive careers of Kwadwo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari and Stephen Appiah as examples.

The Black Stars first participated in the World Cup in 2006 and went ahead to make it three successive appearances after qualifying for the 2010 and 2014 editions too.

However, the West African were booted out of the tournament at the group stages in 2014 and did not qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia altogether.