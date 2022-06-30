‘I’m not a scout at Dortmund; I’m a coach’ – Otto Addo

Addo joined Dortmund’s backroom staff in 2019 and has since helped to nurture several young players into first-teamers.

The former midfielder is currently combining his role at Dortmund with that of Ghana, where he is set to lead the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup after guiding the side to beat Nigeria in the playoffs.

There have, however, been varied opinions on his specific role at Dortmund, with some suggesting he is a scout at the German side.

Reacting to this, though, Addo said he has moved on from being a scout and is currently a coach who trains young players for the first team.

“First of all, I am not a scout, I am a coach. I did scouting in 2014 for the Ghana National team. I joined the national team because I live in Germany so I did the scouting in 2014. After that, I never scouted again so I am working as assistant; more of top talent coach in charge…especially the young players at Borussia Dortmund,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I guide them, I coach them on positional training and I assist the coach during the training during the week, I guide the young players when they go down, especially [when] they don’t play in the first team."

The Ghana coach added: “They play for the second team. I guide them, I analyse their games and I talk about the games with the young players… That’s very important for us; For Borussia Dortmund to develop their players. They get special feedback from me.

“I decide which young player will come up to the first team and can train and play with the first team.”