Otto Addo has also handed debut call-ups to three others; namely Mohammed Salisu and Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.
Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey lead Ghana squad for Brazil and Nicaragua friendlies
New converts Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey have earned their first call-ups as Ghana prepares to face Brazil and Nicaragua in friendlies later this month.
Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included in the squad, with the usual suspects Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey also there.
There are, however, a few shocking omissions, as the in-form Joseph Paintsil has been left out despite scoring three goals and providing one assist for Genk this season.
The Black Stars will face Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France in their first international friendly.
Addo’s side will then take on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
These matches are expected to give the Ghana coach a good chance to assess his players for the final time before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The West Africans are paired in a very tricky group at the World Cup, where they’ll play against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.
See the full squad below: